Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CPSI. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 186,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,971. The company has a market capitalization of $386.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. Computer Programs & Systems has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other Computer Programs & Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 122,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

