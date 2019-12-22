Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRK. ValuEngine cut shares of Comstock Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.40.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

