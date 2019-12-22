Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 25.8%

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF)’s share price shot up 25.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.39, 263,690 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 398% from the average session volume of 52,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$0.50 in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.68.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$65.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile (TSE:CFF)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

