ContentBox Market Capitalization Tops $2.73 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One ContentBox token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, CPDAX and UEX. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $47,577.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,619,105 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, CPDAX, Bilaxy, UEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

