Contrasting PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) and Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP)

Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Erytech Pharma and PDL BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erytech Pharma N/A N/A -$45.14 million $2.44 1.84 PDL BioPharma $198.11 million 1.93 -$68.86 million $0.37 9.05

Erytech Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL BioPharma. Erytech Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Erytech Pharma has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Erytech Pharma and PDL BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erytech Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Erytech Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 189.53%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.45%. Given Erytech Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Erytech Pharma is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Erytech Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Erytech Pharma and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erytech Pharma N/A N/A N/A PDL BioPharma -32.13% 6.71% 5.02%

Summary

Erytech Pharma beats PDL BioPharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erytech Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is preparing for the launch of a pivotal Phase III clinical trial of eryaspase in the United States and Europe. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria and with Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

