Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ABN Amro downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of CLB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,516. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $75.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.98.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

