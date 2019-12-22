Cosmos Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111.41 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.14 or 0.00057475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $789.76 million and $111.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00086775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000890 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00069905 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.00 or 1.00139479 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

Cosmos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

