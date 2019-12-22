Couchain (COU) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Couchain has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Couchain has a market cap of $5,391.00 and approximately $8,641.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $497.03 or 0.06625460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00030360 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

