Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on Cousins Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Cousins Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of CUZ traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,875,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,181. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

