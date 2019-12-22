COVA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $809,093.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. COVA has a market capitalization of $533,225.00 and approximately $809,093.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Huobi. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

