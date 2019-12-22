Cream (CRM) Market Cap Hits $741,097.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2,733.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Cream has a market cap of $741,097.00 and $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded 1,711.9% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, YoBit, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00065111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00056031 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00590297 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00234747 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00084924 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

