Cream (CRM) Market Capitalization Hits $741,097.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 2,733.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Cream has a total market cap of $741,097.00 and $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded up 1,711.9% against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00064643 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00056895 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00599040 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00246825 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004796 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00086848 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005304 BTC.

About Cream

Cream (CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

