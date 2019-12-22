DADI (DADI) Hits Market Cap of $5.29 Million

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, DADI has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DADI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx and HitBTC. DADI has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.78 or 0.01201371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00121615 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DADI Token Profile

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Kucoin, OKEx, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

