DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,984 ($105.02).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.92) to GBX 7,500 ($98.66) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7,108 ($93.50) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 8,640 ($113.65) to GBX 8,312 ($109.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,514 ($85.69). The stock had a trading volume of 468,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35. DCC has a one year low of GBX 5,705 ($75.05) and a one year high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,724.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,855.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 49.48 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

