Desire Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Desire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Desire has a total market cap of $12,064.00 and $5,252.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Desire has traded down 50.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Desire alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,366.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.01779727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.02610075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00567424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.82 or 0.00634877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00056876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021152 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013683 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Desire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Desire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Desire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.