Deutsche Bank Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $252.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $245.00 to $252.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $202.52. 3,424,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,151. CME Group has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.