Deutsche Bank Downgrades Derwent London (LON:DLN) to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,780 ($49.72) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,700 ($48.67).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Derwent London to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,390.31 ($44.60).

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,848 ($50.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,675.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,312.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.54. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,779 ($36.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91.

In other news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.96), for a total value of £349,400 ($459,615.89). Also, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64). In the last three months, insiders sold 250,183 shares of company stock worth $864,600,305.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

