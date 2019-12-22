Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DMRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Digimarc in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of Digimarc stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $37.12. 207,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,975. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of -0.04. Digimarc has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digimarc will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 23,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,545.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,185.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,253. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,391 shares of company stock valued at $905,545. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 74,502 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digimarc by 259.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digimarc by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,687,000 after purchasing an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

