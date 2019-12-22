Digitalcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 243.1% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $235,110.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001879 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 34,400,223 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

