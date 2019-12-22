Digitex Futures (DGTX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 21st. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $30.24 million and $1.06 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00187458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.69 or 0.01192801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00026334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00120266 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 786,270,170 tokens. The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

