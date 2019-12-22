DigixDAO Price Down 2.9% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for $18.24 or 0.00246044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Huobi, BigONE and Liqui. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $36.48 million and approximately $519,836.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00184581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.01182201 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00019741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00026120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00118695 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, AirSwap, Binance, Livecoin, BigONE, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Huobi, Liqui, Bancor Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

