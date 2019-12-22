DIMCOIN Trading Down 43.4% This Week (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $68,043.00 and $241.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.30 or 0.01186633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00026079 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

