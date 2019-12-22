Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $257.92 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Dogecoin has a market cap of $257.92 million and $66.31 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinFalcon, cfinex and Bitsane.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00567773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000516 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 122,576,623,026 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, ZB.COM, YoBit, C-CEX, OpenLedger DEX, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, Graviex, Coindeal, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, cfinex, Fatbtc, Tidex, Livecoin, Coinsquare, Kraken, HitBTC, Gate.io, C-Patex, CoinExchange, Coinbe, Indodax, Robinhood, FreiExchange, Bitsane, Tripe Dice Exchange, Novaexchange, BCEX, Cryptohub, CoinFalcon, Bitbns, Exmo, BiteBTC, BitFlip, BtcTrade.im, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia, Bits Blockchain, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, Ovis, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Koineks, Exrates, CoinEx, SouthXchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

