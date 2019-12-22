Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DCAR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,513. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82. Dropcar has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.36.

Dropcar (NASDAQ:DCAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dropcar had a negative net margin of 224.52% and a negative return on equity of 236.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter.

DropCar, Inc provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers.

