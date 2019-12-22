Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

DNLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($15.10). The company had a trading volume of 624,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 907.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 884.94. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

