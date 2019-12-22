Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991 ($13.04).

DNLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dunelm Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,148 ($15.10). The company had a trading volume of 624,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 907.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 884.94. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of GBX 482.80 ($6.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Analyst Recommendations for Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

