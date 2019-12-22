EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETX)

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Get EATON VANCE MUN/SHS alerts:

ETX stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.26. EATON VANCE MUN/SHS has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE MUN/SHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.