Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $17.19.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

