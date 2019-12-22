Electra (ECA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, Cryptohub and Novaexchange. Electra has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $494.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,503,400,272 coins and its circulating supply is 28,636,243,719 coins. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CoinBene, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

