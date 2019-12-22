Electra (ECA) Price Down 7.9% This Week

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Electra has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (CRYPTO:ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,503,097,555 coins and its circulating supply is 28,635,941,002 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Fatbtc, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and CoinFalcon. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.