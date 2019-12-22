Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) have trended positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Electricite de France earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Electricite de France stock remained flat at $$10.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Electricite de France has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.66.

Get Electricite de France alerts:

Electricite de France Company Profile

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.