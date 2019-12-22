EveryCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30,070.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $30,070.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, LATOKEN and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

