FansTime Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 22nd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $635,666.00 and approximately $25,265.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, CoinEgg and Bit-Z. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00185351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01186923 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00119509 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bit-Z, FCoin, HADAX, Gate.io and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

