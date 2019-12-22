Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fastenal.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

FAST has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other Fastenal news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $157,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 8,750 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $309,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,370 shares of company stock worth $6,979,721. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,317,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,894,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 114.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,246,000 after buying an additional 23,182,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,430,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,304,000 after buying an additional 15,082,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 241.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,737,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,715,000 after buying an additional 9,719,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 94.5% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,677,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,787,000 after buying an additional 4,214,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 6,381,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,517. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. Fastenal has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.