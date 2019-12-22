FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.50

Media stories about FedEx (NYSE:FDX) have trended negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. FedEx earned a news sentiment score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the shipping service provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $148.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. FedEx has a twelve month low of $137.78 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.75%.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,950 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

