Financial Review: Model N (NYSE:MODN) and DouYu International (NYSE:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for DouYu International and Model N, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Model N 0 0 7 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.76%. Model N has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Model N.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.3% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Model N shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International N/A N/A N/A Model N -13.66% -29.48% -9.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DouYu International and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $544.52 million 4.69 -$130.57 million N/A N/A Model N $141.24 million 8.23 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -81.93

Model N has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DouYu International.

Summary

Model N beats DouYu International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organize eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

