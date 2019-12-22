First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.98. First Financial reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million.

THFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ THFF traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.91. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial by 72.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 64.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

