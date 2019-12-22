First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Research Coverage Started at Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O’Neill started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on First Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.80.

First Hawaiian stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 1,534,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,110. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 2,019.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

