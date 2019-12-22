Flash (FLASH) Market Capitalization Tops $4.39 Million

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 83.9% against the dollar. One Flash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Flash has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $84.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00184557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.95 or 0.01172330 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00118953 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.