Flash Trading 69.3% Higher Over Last Week (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $65.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00187029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.01191831 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026196 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120365 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Coin Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

