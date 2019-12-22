Friendz Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $36,775.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and IDEX. In the last week, Friendz has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.01186709 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00026096 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00119196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 516,686,023 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.