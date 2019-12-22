Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Receives $1.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 126.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 92,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 578.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 96,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 116,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTR stock remained flat at $$0.63 on Tuesday. 20,218,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,487. Frontier Communications has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. Frontier Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

