FTX Token (FTT) Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $210.12 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00030065 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039323 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.73 or 0.06780360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000476 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001422 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023582 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,069,291 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,196,955 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.