G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 93,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 51.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. 787,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,005. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $26.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.