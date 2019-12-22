GasLog Ltd Declares — Dividend of $0.38 (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

GasLog has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GasLog has a payout ratio of 157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect GasLog to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

NYSE GLOG opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. GasLog has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

