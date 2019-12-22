General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Given New $57.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.56.

NYSE GIS opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 1 year low of $37.34 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

