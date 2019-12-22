GenesisX Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. GenesisX has a total market cap of $49,749.00 and approximately $91.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.