Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 127.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 338,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

