Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 183,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,847. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.45.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gevo stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.15% of Gevo worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

