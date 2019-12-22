Giant (GIC) Price Down 22.7% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including $13.92, $31.10, $5.63 and $70.83. Giant has a market capitalization of $60,532.00 and $3,880.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Giant has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,635,180 coins and its circulating supply is 6,635,176 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

