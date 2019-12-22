GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post sales of $11.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.06 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.51 billion to $44.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.70 billion to $48.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,667. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 7,574.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,816,424 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,693,000 after buying an additional 1,792,754 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,261,781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,776,000 after purchasing an additional 989,181 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 362.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,105,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,229,000 after purchasing an additional 866,015 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after buying an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

